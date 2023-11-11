Citigroup Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $13.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TASK opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

