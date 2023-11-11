Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,915,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,164,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

