Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

