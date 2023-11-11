Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

