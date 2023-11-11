Claro Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $75.36 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.