Claro Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

