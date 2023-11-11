Claro Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

