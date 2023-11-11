Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AADR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Price Performance
AADR stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $53.11.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Cuts Dividend
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.