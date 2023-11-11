Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AADR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000.

AADR stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

