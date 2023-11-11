Claro Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

