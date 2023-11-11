Claro Advisors LLC Takes $288,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.80. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

