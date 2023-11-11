Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMTG opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -256.41%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

