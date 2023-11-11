CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 18,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 402,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

