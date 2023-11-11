Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-($0.44) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28-32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.84 million.

Clearfield Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CLFD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,048. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

