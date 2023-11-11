Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of CLSD opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

