Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 6,101,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,590. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

