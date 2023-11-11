Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cloud Peak Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 106,200 shares trading hands.

Cloud Peak Energy Trading Up 9.4 %

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.