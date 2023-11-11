Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.46 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.