CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,371 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $38,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.11. 1,109,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,864. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

