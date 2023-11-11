Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares in the company, valued at $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,607,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,314 shares of company stock worth $6,082,400. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

