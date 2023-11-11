Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 37.1% in October

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RQI opened at $10.01 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.