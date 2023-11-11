Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
CHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
