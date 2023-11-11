Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

