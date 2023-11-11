Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

