Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

