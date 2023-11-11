Commerce Bank Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.87.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

