Commerce Bank Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

