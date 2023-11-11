Commerce Bank Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,313 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $418.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

