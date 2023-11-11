Commerce Bank Has $4.35 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.