Commerce Bank Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.61 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

