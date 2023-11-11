Commerce Bank Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

