Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

