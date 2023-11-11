Commerce Bank Purchases 2,366 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.1 %

WAT stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

