Commerce Bank Sells 10,822 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoStar Group Price Performance
CoStar Group stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
