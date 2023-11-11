Commerce Bank Sells 10,822 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.