Commerce Bank Sells 515 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.82 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

