Commerce Bank Sells 951 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

