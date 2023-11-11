Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stephens

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CPSI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

