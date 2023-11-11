Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

