Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJH traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $243.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.35 and a 200 day moving average of $253.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

