Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $183.79. 1,738,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

