Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,879,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

