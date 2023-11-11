Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 3,667,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,800. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

