Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWN stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,032. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $138.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.