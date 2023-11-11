Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 25,200,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,654,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.