Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 6,186,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

