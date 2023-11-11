Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

