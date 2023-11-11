Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,214,000,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.88. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

