Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 934,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.