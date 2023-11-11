Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

