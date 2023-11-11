Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BXP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. 2,002,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,515. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

