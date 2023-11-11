Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $959,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWB stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.25. 664,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,844. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.23 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

